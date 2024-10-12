Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $13.12 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,843 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $132.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,432. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

