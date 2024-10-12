Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $224,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,326. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

