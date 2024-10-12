Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 80,253 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,253 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. 7,744,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,838,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

