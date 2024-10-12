Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 145.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTU traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $616.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,583. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.66. The stock has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

