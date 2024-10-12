Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 56,705 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,705 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HLX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,297. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,571.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

