Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 7,703 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 40,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.99.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,652. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.