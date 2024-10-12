Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 10,961 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $722.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $686.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

