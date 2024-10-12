Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 3.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $82.89. 6,530,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,962,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.23. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

