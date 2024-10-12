Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 198 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,990. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The stock has a market cap of $342.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.