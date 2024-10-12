Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target on the oil production company’s stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £292.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 88.75 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 155.94 ($2.04).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -16,666.67%.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

