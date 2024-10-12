Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.