Harley-Davidson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,205 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 194% compared to the average daily volume of 2,795 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

