Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 145,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.