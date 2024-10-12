Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 145,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
