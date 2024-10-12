HC Wainwright Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $1.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Intrusion Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.