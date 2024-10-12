HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 601 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $532.71. 5,429,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $533.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.64. The firm has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

