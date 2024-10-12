HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $47.69. 1,043,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,220. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

