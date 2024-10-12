HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $8,831,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

