HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,856. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average of $223.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

