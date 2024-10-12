HCR Wealth Advisors Has $3.66 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $409.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

