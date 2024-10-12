HCR Wealth Advisors Has $629,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $123.93. 2,556,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,438. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 145.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

