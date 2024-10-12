HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 10,280 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 3,680,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604,092. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

