HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Robert W. Selander Sells 8,250 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of HealthEquity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.