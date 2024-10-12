HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Robert W. Selander Sells 8,250 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 18.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 75.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.