Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0509 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $26.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,030 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,129.12969 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05123134 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $33,546,708.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.