Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in September

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of HBGRF stock remained flat at $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.38.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
