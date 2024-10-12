Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HENOY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.59. 8,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,068. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $23.52.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
