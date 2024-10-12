Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HENOY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.59. 8,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,068. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

