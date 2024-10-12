Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 162.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $15,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2,966.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI stock opened at $178.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $188.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 0.66.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

