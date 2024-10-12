Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $788,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chord Energy by 165.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $133.71 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $126.96 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

