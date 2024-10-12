Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 71.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.2684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BCS. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

