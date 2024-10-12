Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $106.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.