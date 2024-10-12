Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 201.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

