Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

