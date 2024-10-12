Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 62 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in Waste Management by 33.6% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 240.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $211.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.95 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.48.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

