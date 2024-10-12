HI (HI) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, HI has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $150,242.52 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,830.12 or 1.00074595 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047182 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $157,724.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

