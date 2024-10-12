Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.