Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,674 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.59 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.