Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $325.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

