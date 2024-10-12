Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BEEZ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.