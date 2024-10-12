Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Tops $126.49 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $126.49 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.14 or 0.00012877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00054513 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00035113 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,531,700 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

