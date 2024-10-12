Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFLGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 97617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $774.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.