Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 97617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $774.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

