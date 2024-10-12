HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in HSBC by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $203,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $567,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $4,589,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $684,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.