Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises approximately 4.6% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Hubbell worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded up $13.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $456.57. 326,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $457.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.93.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.