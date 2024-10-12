HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,804 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $559.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.35 and its 200 day moving average is $557.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,036.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

