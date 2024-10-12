Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUMA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Humacyte alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.45. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,613.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,613.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.