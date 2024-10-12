Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $308.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $258.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $158,813,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

