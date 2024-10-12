Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Huntsman stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Huntsman has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 591.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 742,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 267,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

