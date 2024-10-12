Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 92222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Hyzon Motors

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $141,104.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,437,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,717.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 11,722,872 shares of company stock worth $948,109 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.