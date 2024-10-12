Ian Atkinson Sells 10,000 Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Stock

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Ian Atkinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$10,500.00.
Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance
TSE:GMX opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 128.91 and a quick ratio of 119.76. The company has a market cap of C$57.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.20. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$1.18.
Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Globex Mining Enterprises
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.