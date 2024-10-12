Ian Atkinson Sells 10,000 Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Stock

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Ian Atkinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

TSE:GMX opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 128.91 and a quick ratio of 119.76. The company has a market cap of C$57.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.20. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$1.18.

Featured Articles

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

