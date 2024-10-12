Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $260.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

