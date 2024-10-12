Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $260.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.77.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

