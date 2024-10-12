Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.96 and traded as high as $29.68. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 73,997 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. Barclays upgraded Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMBBY

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

About Imperial Brands

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.